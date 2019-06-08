Happy birthday, Kanye West!

The rapper's wife Kim Kardashian and her family members took to Instagram on Saturday to wish him a happy 42nd birthday.

"Happy Birthday. To my amazing husband, who never ceases to amaze me. Thank you for who you are, and all that you do. I love you!" wrote Kim, 38, alongside a screenshot of him smiling as the two FaceTime.

He has a lot of smile about; A month ago, Kim and Kanye welcomed their fourth child and second son, Psalm West, who was born via surrogate like his big sister Chicago West, 1.