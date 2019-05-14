It's never too early to introduce your children to the business world.

Long before Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child with Travis Scott, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had a massively successful makeup line. She also had more than a few million women following her every post on social media.

But long after becoming a mom to a beautiful baby girl, Kylie has allowed daughter Stormi Webster to be part of her billion-dollar empire.

And guess what? Fans can't get enough!

Earlier today, E! News confirmed that the 21-year-old filed trademarks for "Kylie Baby." And according to documents, "Kylie Baby" could include clothing, swimwear, sleepwear, costumes and more.