by Mike Vulpo | Tue., May. 14, 2019 10:15 AM
It's never too early to introduce your children to the business world.
Long before Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child with Travis Scott, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had a massively successful makeup line. She also had more than a few million women following her every post on social media.
But long after becoming a mom to a beautiful baby girl, Kylie has allowed daughter Stormi Webster to be part of her billion-dollar empire.
And guess what? Fans can't get enough!
Earlier today, E! News confirmed that the 21-year-old filed trademarks for "Kylie Baby." And according to documents, "Kylie Baby" could include clothing, swimwear, sleepwear, costumes and more.
This isn't the first time that Stormi has helped mom expand her empire.
Back in February 2018, the E! reality star debuted a plethora of brand-new Kylie Cosmetics products that were inspired by her newborn daughter.
"I worked on this pretty much my entire pregnancy," Kylie explained in a video shared to her Instagram Story. "Right after we chose Stormi's name, her name really inspired me. I spent a lot of time on this collection and put a lot of detail into it... So I'll try to show you guys all the fun detail."
The Kylie Cosmetics creator also previously posted a makeup tutorial video that included a brief cameo from Stormi.
And if there was ever a doubt, Stormi may have showcased her love for mom's products on Instagram when she started reaching for one of Kylie's makeup bags.
Putting businesses aside, there's no denying the simple fact that Kylie loves being a mother to Stormi. Over the weekend, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was able to experience an unforgettable Mother's Day thanks to Travis.
After being treated to a beautiful display of Jeff Leatham flowers and Balloon Celebrations balloons outside, Kylie enjoyed some mother-daughter pool time. The pair would later enjoy dinner with Travis at Nobu.
"To a private dinner at my favorite place with my family," Kylie wrote on Instagram Stories. "Thank you @TravisScott for the best Mother's Day."
