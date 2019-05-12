SUNDAYS
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Look Like Blonde Twins in Sweet Mother's Day Tribute

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., May. 12, 2019 8:36 PM

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Mother's Day

Instagram

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's twinning the most of them all?

Kim Kardashian wished her mom Kris Jenner a happy Mother's Day in a sweet Instagram post that included a number of great mother-daughter images. In one of them, Kim and Kris look like nearly identical twins as they both sport platinum blonde hair and the same facial expression.

The matching blonde locks likely wasn't from Kris' hair change-up that she debuted at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6 but rather a color that she rocked at an earlier date. Apparently, the blonde hair at the gala was all Kylie Jenner's idea, and we definitely approve.

In a second picture, the KKW Beauty owner rests her head on her mom's lap as they recline on a grey sofa.

Kim praised her mom for everything that she does for her entire family, which is quite a lot given that she's the matriarch of an ever-expanding crew. 

"To the best mom in the entire world, Happy Mother's Day!" she wrote. "Thank you for the being the best inspiration for all of your kids and showing us to work hard and love harder! I love you so much!!!"

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Quotes on Motherhood

This Mother's Day is an especially important one for Kim, her husband Kanye West and their three kids North West, Saint West and Chicago West as well as the entire KarJenner family as a whole. 

Kim and Kanye welcomed their fourth child on May 10, and he was their second kid born via surrogate.

"He's here and he's perfect!" she tweeted that day.

Later on Friday, the 38-year-old revealed that the newborn—whose name hasn't been revealed yet—is Chicago's "twin."

She told her Twitter followers, "I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her."

On Saturday, Kim posted a number of never-before-seen photos from her CBD-themed baby shower on April 27. Maybe their little boy felt inspired by the CBD because, according to Kim, he's "the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far."

She also said, "everyone loves him so much."

Kris revealed a few of her own secrets about the baby as well. On Friday, Kris told E! News at the 2019 Race to Erase MS Gala that she wasn't allowed to go to the hospital for the birth because she "has a cough."

She explained, "So they wouldn't let me come to the hospital. So I'm a little annoyed." She even echoed Kim and said the baby boy is "the twin of Chicago!"

It will likely be a little bit longer until we know baby no. 4's name. Kim told Jimmy Kimmel in April that the name choice isn't immediate for a reason.

She told the late-night host that she takes "a family survey" of options. 

"But it's usually after the baby's born or we're trying to figure out what the baby looks like," she said. "I usually go about three or four days nameless until I feel that it really connects."

Congrats on the newborn, Kim and Kanye, and happy Mother's Day!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

