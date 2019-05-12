Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's twinning the most of them all?

Kim Kardashian wished her mom Kris Jenner a happy Mother's Day in a sweet Instagram post that included a number of great mother-daughter images. In one of them, Kim and Kris look like nearly identical twins as they both sport platinum blonde hair and the same facial expression.

The matching blonde locks likely wasn't from Kris' hair change-up that she debuted at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6 but rather a color that she rocked at an earlier date. Apparently, the blonde hair at the gala was all Kylie Jenner's idea, and we definitely approve.

In a second picture, the KKW Beauty owner rests her head on her mom's lap as they recline on a grey sofa.

Kim praised her mom for everything that she does for her entire family, which is quite a lot given that she's the matriarch of an ever-expanding crew.

"To the best mom in the entire world, Happy Mother's Day!" she wrote. "Thank you for the being the best inspiration for all of your kids and showing us to work hard and love harder! I love you so much!!!"