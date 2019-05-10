Kim Kardashian Reveals Baby No. 4 Is This Family Member's "Twin"

There's a new little one in the Kardashian-West family!

On Friday, new mom of four Kim Kardashian announced her and Kanye West's son had been born via surrogate. "He's here and he's perfect!" she told more than 60 million of her followers.

While devoted fans wait with bated breath for the couple to share the baby boy's name, the E! reality star did share a bit about who the youngster looks like when she compared him to another famous family member.

"He's also Chicago's twin," the makeup mogul said, likening the baby to his older sister and their second daughter, Chicago West. "I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her."