A wise one once said: We are more alike than we are different.

If you're a pop culture fan, chances are you've seen or heard the analogy that the Kardashians are America's royal family.

Both family units are unbreakable, loyal and can't help but make news wherever they go.

But after Kim Kardashian welcomed a baby boy via surrogate earlier this morning, some can't help but think of Kate Middleton who may be one of the most famous moms across the pond.

Sure, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has four kids while the Duchess of Cambridge has three. But following some research, you may be surprised to see all the similarities between the famous moms.

Don't believe us? Keep on reading!