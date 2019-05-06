It's date night for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who both showed up to the 2019 Met Gala looking like snacks!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted leaving her hotel in New York City donning a shimmering nude ensemble, while her fashion designer husband kept things casual with a black jacket and pants.

Before heading to the fashion event, which is themed "Camp: Notes on Fashion," the KKW Beauty founder posted throwback photos on social media from her previous Met Gala moments. While the reality TV star was gilded in gold during last year's party, she definitely took things up a notch for this year's gala.