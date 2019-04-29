SUNDAYS
How Kourtney Kardashian Can Relate to Khloe Kardashian's Drama With Tristan Thompson

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 29, 2019 7:04 AM

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian understands Khloe Kardashian's struggle. 

Back in February, E! News confirmed the reality star and her NBA pro beau, Tristan Thompson, had called it quits amid news of an alleged cheating scandal involving Thompson and Jordyn Woods. The exes have had a rocky romance since the athlete was involved in an earlier cheating scandal around the time of their daughter True Thompson's birth. 

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, Ellen DeGeneres asked Kourtney about the two and their on-and-off nature. "They're broken up. Do you think this is it or you think they'll get back together again?"

"I don't know. I don't think that deeply into it, but I know that she's very strong and that I just feel like she's in a really good place," Kourtney responded. 

Photos

A History of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship

"I know what it's like to want to make your family stay together because I worked really hard at that for many years," she continued, referencing her longtime relationship with her ex-boyfriend and the father of her three children, Scott Disick

The reality star continued, "I think she's really good at dealing with her emotions and I think moments like this really bring our family closer together. You realize how important family is and I think that's the best she can do."

Adding another compliment, Kourtney noted, "She's the best mom to her daughter. That's where all of her energy is going towards."

Perhaps Kourtney and Scott can offer some assurance as they have found harmony as co-parents. "We get along really well," she told DeGeneres. "He definitely makes it clear that the kids are his priority. He checks in with me every morning, throughout the day, every night just to make sure that I'm good and the kids are good."

The Poosh mogul continued, "It's such a nice change. I feel like he's finally grown up."

