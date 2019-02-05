There's always more than what meets the eye.

For Kim Kardashian, being the target of sassy comments and not-so-cool tabloid headlines isn't anything new.

But on Tuesday morning, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star came across a story that she couldn't stay quiet on.

A publication chose to run paparazzi photos of the mother-of-three grabbing lunch with Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian. But instead of focusing on her fashion, the article chose to point out her skin.

"Make-up mogul Kim Kardashian suffers bad skin day ahead of Master Class beauty seminar," the publication's tweet shared.