CATCH UP
ON E!
EXCLUSIVE!

Does Tyler Henry Foresee a Wedding to Boyfriend Clint in His Future?

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Feb. 21, 2019 9:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Most of the time, Tyler Henryhas a knack for anticipating what's next. Courtesy of his tenure on Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, predicting the outcomes of other peoples' personal ventures is more or less his day job. 

But what about his own? In an exclusive interview with E! News ahead of Hollywood Medium's fourth season premiere, Tyler says that when it comes to the details of his own future—specifically, his future with steady boyfriend Clint Godwin—the 23-year-old clairvoyant tends to draw more of a blank. 

"I always say, I can tell everybody else's future except my own," Tyler laughs, replying to a question about whether he foresees wedding bells on the horizon for himself and his photographer beau, who've been dating for several years now. 

Photos

Tyler Henry's Latest Pics

"It's actually tricky because I have so much bias. You know, with ourselves, we have our own hopes and fears and expectations," he goes on to say. "And so it's actually hard to get a read on myself and my future. But I'm thankful for the present. I'll see where it leads."

Even though Tyler can't dredge up any spoilers about what's to come for him and Clint, he does talk a little bit about the future of Hollywood Medium. When the series returns for a fourth season tonight at 8 p.m. on E!, he says audiences should expect something they haven't seen before.

"This season has a whole new compilation of readings, obviously. And with it comes really a different insight into my process," Tyler explains, adding that  the upcoming season will include a stacked lineup of celebrity guest appearances and more behind-the-scenes footage than in years past.

"I think it'll really give people insight into how I do what I do, and also how it affects the clients in a way that you haven't seen in previous seasons," he continues. "So, it's a lot of new stuff we're trying out this season."

See what else Tyler has to say about marriage and the new season of Hollywood Medium in the clips above! 

Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Tuesday at 9 p.m. on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Tyler Henry , Top Stories , Apple News , Couples , Weddings , Exclusives

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Christmas

Why Kate Middleton Was Missing From Meghan Markle's Baby Shower

Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert Opens Up About Mental Health in Message to Fans

The Twilight Zone

The Trailer For Jordan Peele's The Twilight Zone Is So Chilling

Giuliana Rancic, 2018 Oscars

Don't Miss a Red Carpet Moment! Here Are All the Details on E!'s 2019 Oscars Coverage

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

How Miley Cyrus Is Redefining Relationships After Marrying Liam Hemsworth

The Haunting of Hill House

The Haunting of Hill House Renewed For Season 2 With New Story and Title

Marty Caffrey, Danielle Staub

Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey Finalize Their Divorce After 3-Month Marriage

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.