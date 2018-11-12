EXCLUSIVE!

Tyler Henry Spills Hollywood Medium Season 4 Secrets at the People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Mon., Nov. 12, 2018 1:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Fans can hardly wait for the return of the Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry in 2019.

Even though it's still 2018, Tyler Henry and Charlie Travers were ready to share all the details about the upcoming season of their hit show at Sunday's E! People's Choice Awards.

"We finished filming yesterday and it comes out [soon] so lots of amazing documentary stuff this season and it's gonna be so exciting," Travers exclusively told E! News on the PCAs red carpet over the weekend.

But, you can expect more than just Henry's insightful readings with his Hollywood clients during season four of the hit E! docu-series. This season, the series is taking you behind the scenes of the readings as well, which is very new and exciting.

"Yes! I got my brain scanned while I was doing a reading by Dr. Drew and another doctor," Henry revealed about the behind-the-scenes aspects coming up. "It was definitely an interesting thing. You'll see the results of the tests and how it went."

Read

Tyler Henry Reveals Hollywood Medium Season 4 Will Be ''More Emotional Than Some Previous Ones''

"You can see his brain changing as he is giving a reading, see what the difference is," Travers continued. "More about his process as well this season. Like how it is behind the scenes, what he is actually going through, how he sees the images, things like that."

The 22-year old clairvoyant also confessed that the brain scan was personally affirming for him and has further solidified that his gift is real and means something to not just his fans, but to him on a personal level.

"Being able to understand, especially in a brain scan, to see that there are real things happening in my brain, it really is validating even for me," Tyler concluded.

We can hardly wait to see what other revelations the Between Two Worlds: Lessons from the Other Side author shares when Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry returns to E! in 2019.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, watch E! News tonight at 7!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Awards , Tyler Henry , Hollywood Medium , TV , Exclusives , Apple News
Latest News
Busy Tonight, Busy Philipps, Vanessa Hudgens

Busy Tonight's Celebrity Guests

Khloe Kardashian, Mariska Hargitay, Shane Dawson

The Celebrations Aren't Over! See Reactions From Mariska Hargitay, Shane Dawson & More PCAs Winners

Melanie Scrofano, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Wynonna Earp Cast Has a Special Message for Their Fandom After Winning a People's Choice Award

Becca Tobin, Jac Vanek, Keltie Knight, Ladygang, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

So Did LADYGANG's Becca Tobin End Up Streaking at the 2018 People's Choice Awards?

Kim Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Busy Tonight, Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Jenny Yang, Rita Ora

Busy Tonight Somehow Recreates Stylish People's Choice Awards Looks Using Only Household Items

Ben Falcone, Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy Shares Sweet Story of Meeting Husband Ben Falcone Before Fame

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.