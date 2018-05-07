WEEKDAYS
Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Still Going Strong Despite Cheating Scandal?

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., May. 7, 2018 4:42 PM

She's back in action! 

Khloe Kardashian has been quietly enjoying her life as a new mama since she gave birth on April 12 to her daughter True Thompson. The reality star has posted only a few times to her Instagram, and hasn't made any comment about the cheating scandal between her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Looks like the two might still be going strong since Khloe was spotted with the basketball player grabbing a bite to eat recently. Plus, was seen cheering him on at his basketball game on Saturday night. It's just nice to see Khloe out and about again. Does this mean she'll be returning to Instagram soon? 

Get all the details in the clip above! 

