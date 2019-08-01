Ever experience a cringe-worthy first date? Don't worry, you're not alone.

As fans witnessed in season one of Dating #NoFilter, dating is not an easy task, especially when cameras are rolling. Not only did viewers watch a failed Ghost re-enactment between season one contestants Alex and Harmony, but they also observed poorly-matched participants Lexi and Shaun try to break the ice through ice skating.

Oh, and don't get us started on puppet enthusiast Danny's meltdown while out with the lovely Courtney. (And when we say meltdown, we mean meltdown as Danny had a full existential crisis right in the middle of their date.)

Love is a battlefield, right?