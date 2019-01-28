MON-THURS
Hit Or a Miss? Here's Where the Dating #NoFilter Couples Stand Now

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Jan. 28, 2019 6:00 AM

Was it a match made in heaven?

Love can form in the oddest of circumstances, so viewers tuning into Dating #NoFilter might actually see a potential match blossom before their very eyes. However, as comedians Zach Noe Towers, Rocky Dale Davis, Kelsey Darragh, Cara Connors, Ben Bizuneh, Ben Evans and Nightly Pop's Nina Parker know firsthand, anything is possible on these blind dates.

Between the cameras, the commentary and the many OMG moments, you may be wondering if any of the couples found success on Dating #NoFilter! Don't fret, we've got a romantic update for all of the pairings.

For the results on how each date ended up, be sure to sneak a peek at the scorecards below!

Dating #NoFilter: Couples Scorecard

Watch a brand new episode of Dating #NoFilter every Monday through Thursday at 10:30 p.m.!

Dating #NoFilter 101

E!

David & Tyrone

David (30, flight attendant) and Tyrone (27, fitness coach) had a blast while getting sweaty and steamy during their acrobatics date. Later, they grabbed a meal of sausages (and took shots!) but eventually decided to remain just friends. "Aside from us being gay, we literally have nothing in common," David joked.

Dating #NoFilter 101

E!

Lexi & Shaun

After an awkward ice skating date and dinner, Lexi (25, entrepreneur) and Shaun (27, private security) confirmed what they thought from the beginning: they just aren't each other's types. "Lexi came off a bit more materialistic than what I'm used to and I wish her the best," Shaun recounted at the end of the day.

Dating #NoFilter 102

E!

Maury & Daniel

Maury (24, dancer & yoga instructor) and Daniel (28, active military) saw sparks flying from the beginning of their safari wine tour. And later, while enjoying a romantic dinner, they sealed their date with a kiss! We can totally see a second and third date in their future.

Dating #NoFilter 102

E!

Alex & Harmony

Alex (26, waitress) and Harmony (28, location scout) were like oil and water when it came to chemistry (and when Harmony made fun of Alex for never having seen the movie Ghost, we all cringed). Don't count on these two ever seeing each other again.

Dating #NoFilter 103

E!

Danny & Courtney

Danny (23, puppeteer) made a risky move by bringing puppets on his park date with Courtney (26, leasing agent), but it worked out and the duo had a good laugh. But later when they went for drinks, Danny had an existential meltdown after a few cocktails and he decided he needed to work on himself before going on any more dates.

Dating #NoFilter 103

E!

Ross & Alex

Good-looking twosome Ross (29, bartender) and Alex (25, finance) definitely had chemistry and "really connected" on their date. They even exchanged phone numbers and both said they wanted to hang out again. Success!

Dating #NoFilter 104

E!

Alexa & Scot

Alexa (28, rand marketing/fashion blogger) and Scot's (37, actor) date was awkward from beginning to end. She hated the pedicures, he hated the seafood restaurant they ate after and their small talk was painful. Despite the rocky ride, Scot said he really liked Alexa, while Alexa promised never to see Scot again.

Dating #NoFilter 104

E!

Victoria & Jay

Victoria (30, sexpert/web host) and Jay (28, warehouse package handler) didn't hold back when it came too suggestive language and they even played a sexy game of truth or dare! Their date ended with a smooch and Jay grabbing a big handful of Victoria's booty. We see at least a booty call in their future.

Watch a new episode of Dating #NoFilter tonight at 10:30 p.m.!

