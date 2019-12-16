Gone too soon.

Multiple outlets confirm Chuy Bravo's cause of death was by heart attack. In a statement from the star's rep, they revealed, "On Saturday, December 14 at approximately 1:30 p.m., Bravo was rushed to the emergency room due to a Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage (GI Bleed.) After complications he suffered an Acute Myocardial Infarction that led to his passing."

A funeral service for the star took place on Monday, with a memorial service set to take place in Los Angeles on a later date.

It's been less than 48-hours since Bravo's death was announced, but his absence is deeply felt by Hollywood and his Chelsea Lately co-stars, especially Chelsea Handler. The activist and entertainer paid tribute to her sidekick in a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday. "I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do," she wrote. "@chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I'll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his 'business calls with his 'business manager,' or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes."