Chelsea Handler Pays Tribute to Her Chelsea Lately Sidekick Chuy Bravo

Chelsea Handler is sending all her love to Chuy Bravo's nearest and dearest after learning about his death.

On Sunday, it was revealed that the television personality, who was best known for his time on Chelsea Lately, had passed away. He was only 63-years-old, and at this time, details surrounding his sudden passing are still unknown.

"I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do," the Netflix star shared in a heartwarming tribute to the late actor. "@chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I'll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his "business calls" with his "business manager," or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes."

"I'll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys, and when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time—saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared," the comedian continued.