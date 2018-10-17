Busy Philipps may have a new talk show on E!, but she's been in this business for a long time.
While Busy Tonight is Philipps' first endeavor in the late night world, the mother of two has previously made a splash on both the big and small screens. The blonde industry vet first broke onto the scene in the Paul Feig-created and Judd Apatow-produced teen comedy Freaks and Geeks.
Although the show was short-lived, it became a cult classic and is a favorite among fans of all ages. Nonetheless, Busy's acting career didn't stop there as she went on to land starring roles in other notable TV projects and movies. We know this for a fact as we did a deep dive into her resume!
For a closer look at Busy's best roles, be sure to check out the images below!
NBC
Freaks and Geeks
Busy's first major role was as bad girl Kim Kelly in the Paul Feig-created and Judd Apatow-produced teen comedy Freaks and Geeks. She starred alongside James Franco, who played her love interest.
The WB
Dawson's Creek
Philipps then moved onto another notable teen show, as she was cast as Audrey Liddell on Dawson's Creek. Her role as Katie Holmes' character's college roommate landed her a Teen Choice Awards nomination for "TV - Choice Sidekick."
Columbia Pictures
White Chicks
Busy went on to give a LOL-worthy performance in the '04 big-screen comedy White Chicks.
Greg Gayne/NBCU Photo Bank
ER
Philipps played a convincing doctor during her 19 episode-stint on ER.
The Weinstein Co.
I Don't Know How She Does It
The Busy Tonight host brought the sass for this big screen project.
Michael Desmond/ABC
Cougar Town
Busy had us laughing out loud in this Courteney Cox-led sitcom.
Fred Norris/HBO
Vice Principals
The mother of two flaunted her comedy chops once more starring in HBO's comedy Vice Principals. Philipps portrayed Danny McBride's hilarious ex wife.
Comedy Central
Drunk History
The industry vet has appeared in several episodes of Drunk History and most recently portrayed Rose Valland in an episode narrated by Tiffany Haddish.
STX Financing, LLC
I Feel Pretty
Busy played Amy Schumer's supportive bestie in the '18 comedy flick I Feel Pretty.