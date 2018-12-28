Did Grover Drop an F-Bomb on Sesame Street? The Internet Is Divided

Forget what color the dress really is and the whole "Yanni vs. Laurel" nonsense...did Grover drop an F-Bomb on Sesame Street?!

A video of the lovable, furry old monster talking to fellow Muppet Rosita on an episode of the hit children's show recently went viral after a fan shared it on Twitter, and people continue to debate whether he uttered a swear word.

You may hear Grover say, "That's a f--kin' excellent idea."

Or, you may hear him say, "That sounds like an excellent idea," which is likely what he actually said and what was printed in the script.

But listen to the clip a few times...

The human brain works in mysterious ways!

