How Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Netflix's Interactive Movie, Works

Remember when Netflix released the trailer for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch? Of course you do, because it just happened. OK, so, remember how we theorized it was the first "choose your own adventure" style movie for the streaming platform? We were right. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is described as an "interactive film" written by Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker.

In the new flick, viewers meet Stefan (Fionn Whitehead), a young programmer who wants to create the next text-based computer game, Bandersnatch, inspired by a choose your own adventure type of book from his childhood. Hence why the movie is interactive. There are five different main endings, with variations of each. Oh, and of course there are easter eggs. How many different unique permutations are there you ask? A lot. Like…a lot. More than a trillion. See? A lot.