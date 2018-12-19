Paris Hilton Reveals What Really Happened to Her $2 Million Engagement Ring

Diamonds are truly a girl's best friend.

It seems like Paris Hilton grew rather attached to the $2.2 million dollar diamond ring from her engagement to Chris Zylka during the ten months she was engaged. So it makes sense that she wouldn't want to part with the piece of jewelry, even after calling off their engagement.

Moreover, the star told SiriusXM's Jenny McCarthy that she feels like she gave the jeweler, Michael Greene, who created the ring, "millions and millions of dollars of free publicity." And the jeweler seems to agree since they are letting the millionaire keep the priceless piece of jewelry.

Paris joked, "I love how social media has basically become a new form of money, it's pretty sick."

Despite keeping the stunning diamond, Paris has opted to forego wearing the accessory for some time. A week after news broke of her split, the DJ jetted of to Australia where she openly posed without the large rock on her wedding finger.