Meghan Markle Pulls a Kate Middleton and Repeats a Stunning Past Look

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Dec. 19, 2018 12:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Meghan Markle

Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle may be taking fashion advice from Kate Middleton.

Now that the American-born philanthropist is a royal, she has to be very strategic about what she wears. Sure, she may be a globe-trotting trendsetter and fashion icon that any brand would be happy to have as an ambassador, however, per royal regulations, she has to purchase many of her looks or receive approval from the castle on gifts. Thus with her large number of appearances, like the Duchess of Cambridge, she's dipping back into her wardrobe to pull out stunning garments that's she worn before.

Honestly, can you blame her? Meghan's wardrobe is filled with stunning looks.

Photos

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

Today, we spotted the Duchess of Sussex wearing three items that we've seen before. For the Queen's Christmas Lunch at Buckingham Palace, she wore an Erdem dress with the Gillian Anderson for Winsor London Navy Coat and the Cartier earrings she wore at her wedding.

ESC: Meghan Markle

Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The Erdem Davina Silk Organza Dress features a high neckline and sheer, navy blue fabric with green and yellow flowers. It's a mid-length dress with a skirt that covers her growing baby bump, despite the fact that it's not a maternity dress. It's the perfect look for this occasion—modest, somewhat festive and incredibly chic. 

Meghan Markle

NBC

We've seen it before. In 2016, Meghan wore the dress on The Today Show, where she talked about the latest fashion trends. Watch her interview here!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
ESC: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

John Legend Spills on Chrissy Teigen's Cooking, Holiday Traditions and Style

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Met Gala

How Celebrities Get the Perfect Tan Before the Red Carpet

ESC: Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus, Cardi B, Blake Lively and More Celebs Are Going Shirtless

Ariana Grande, Michael Rappaport

Michael Rapaport's Controversial Ariana Grande Comments Spark Major Backlash

Jenni Farley, JWOWW 2018 iHeart Radio Much Music Awards

Jenni "JWoww" Farley's Ex-Boyfriend Arrested for Allegedly Attempting to Extort Her

Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner, 2018 Christmas

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins Celebrate Their First Christmas Together

Home Alone, Kevin, Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin Is Back as Home Alone's Kevin McCallister in Remake Video

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.