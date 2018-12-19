What Princess Diana Discovered: The Uncomfortable Truth About Joining the Royal Family

In normal circumstances we would say that Meghan Markleshouldn't pay one whit of attention to what anybody thinks about her, that obviously the only opinion of herself that matters is her own.

Yeah, that's simply not the case here.

While Prince Harry obviously loves Meghan for Meghan, and presumably she's accepted that it will be impossible to please everybody no matter what she does and that she's only fooling herself if she thinks she can get the better of the British tabloids, there is an opinion that has mattered since before she said her I-dos, was given a title and officially became a member of the royal family.

We're talking, of course, about the opinion belonging to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.