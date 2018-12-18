Jessica Simpson Gets Into the Christmas Spirit With an Over-the-Top Holiday Party

Snow day!

Jessica Simpson and her family threw a festive bash with their loved ones to celebrate the upcoming holidays. On Monday, the 38-year-old "With You" singer posted a series of photos at the holiday party with her husband, Eric Johnson, 39, and kids Maxwell Drew Johnson, 6, and Ace Johnson, 5. For the bash, Simpson, who is currently expecting her third child, dressed up in a reindeer onesie and posed alongside a snowman!

"Snow Day at the Johnson's," the designer wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her family at the party. "Creating traditions and making memories!! I love the holidays!!!"