All the Details on Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Christmas Card Looks

Christmas may be approaching, but the royals served up casual fall fashion vibes for their 2018 Christmas card.

While we typically see the famous British family donning more formal attire, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, kept their looks laid-back for this year's holiday portrait, snapped by photographer Matt Porteous on the grounds of their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk back in autumn.

While we do love the famous mom and dad, their three little ones stole the show in their adorable sweaters. Big brother Prince George, 5, sported a forrest green cardigan with red trim, paired with light-wash jeans and Hunter boots. Meanwhile, younger sister Princess Charlotte, 3, rocked a familiar navy cardigan—the one from Spanish brand Fina Ejerique that her brother has also worn in years past. She sweetly smiled in the ensemble, which appeared to include a coordinating navy skirt.