90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Dos Santos Lima No Longer Facing Domestic Battery Charges

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 6:11 AM
Larissa Dos Santos Lima is no longer facing charges of domestic battery.
In new court documents obtained by E! News, the Clark County District Attorney rejected the case, meaning the 90 Day Fiancé star will not face charges stemming from her arrest in November.
The dismissal of the case brings this bizarre chapter of Larissa's life to a close.
It all began in November, when the TLC star mysteriously changed her Instagram username to @helpmeimwithoutphone. Fans then noticed her profile read: "HE TURNED OFF HIDE MY PHONE HELP ME HE WANTS TO CALL THE POLICE HELP ME."
The alarming message prompted someone to call the Clark County police, who arrested Larissa at the home she shares with husband Colt Johnson.
Following the incident, Johnson took to his Instagram Story, which was captured by fans, to explain how Larissa's arrest came to fruition. "Larissa was arrested this afternoon. She suffers from high anxiety and several [sic] depression," he wrote in the since-deleted photos. "She over reacted to problems that do not exist."
He then revealed that he was the one to "deactivate her phone," but that it was in order to "defuse the situation."
"This escalated issues and matters became worse. She felt this action was a threat towards her and tried to reach out for help. Not long after her cry was posted, the police came and knocked down the front door. They drew their guns at me and handcuffed me," the season six star said.
He continued, "The police interviewed us but not long after they decided to arrest Larissa. No one was hurt and I did not press charges against my wife. However it is policy in the state of Nevada that since we are in a domestic partnership, someone had to be arrested."
Not long after her arrest, Dos Santos Lima spoke out on Instagram. In the since-deleted message, the 32-year-old told fans, "Nobody was scratched or hurt. I'm not severely depressed. I had depression and anxiety after my first time in prison. I went to doctor and after we found the best medicine. I'm good. My first time on jail was decisive for my second arrest, please don't share things that they have a reason. The only reason was my first arrest even was dismissed. Thank you [sic]."
Now that the charges are dropped, Larissa is thanking her friends and family for their support. "Thank you my friends in America and Brasil, my family and everyone that was here for me," she wrote on her Instagram story. "the law is hard but the law is the law."
She also gave her fans some insight on what life in jail is like. When one fan asked her if she was scared, Larissa said, "I used my funny side to break the ice. I was surprised there, I met nice women, one time we were crying but I try to make someone laugh. I was scared there for someone like a killer to stay with us [sic]."
It has been nearly six months since the reality star and her husband secretly got married in June.
E! News has reached out to the district attorney and Larissa Dos Santos Lima's attorney for comment.
