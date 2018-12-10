ROMA Named Best Film of 2018 by L.A. Film Critics Association

Members of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association met Sunday afternoon to vote on the year's best accomplishments in movies. Alfonso Cuarón's black-and-white film ROMA earned the top prize, after winning the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and topping the New York Film Critics Circle; ROMA is expected to give Netflix its first Best Picture nomination at the Oscars. Recent winners of the association's Best Film award include Barry Jenkins' Moonlight and Tom McCarthy's Spotlight, which swept their award seasons in 2017 and 2016.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Film

ROMA (Runner-up: Burning)

Best Director

Debra Granik, Leave No Trace (Runner-up: Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA)

Best Actor

Ethan Hawke, First Reformed (Runner-up: Ben Foster, Leave No Trace)

Best Actress

Olivia Colman, The Favourite (Runner-up: Toni Collette, Hereditary)

Best Supporting Actor

Steven Yeun, Burning (Runner-up: Hugh Grant, Paddington 2)

Best Supporting Actress

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk (Runner-up: Elizabeth Debicki, Widows)

Best Screenplay

Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Runner-up: Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara, The Favourite)

Best Animated Film

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Runner-up: Incredibles 2)

Best Foreign Language Film

Burning and Shoplifters (Tie)

Best Documentary

Shirkers (Runner-up: Minding the Gap)