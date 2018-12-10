ROMA Named Best Film of 2018 by L.A. Film Critics Association

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Dec. 10, 2018 4:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ROMA

Carlos Somonte/Netflix

Members of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association met Sunday afternoon to vote on the year's best accomplishments in movies. Alfonso Cuarón's black-and-white film ROMA earned the top prize, after winning the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and topping the New York Film Critics Circle; ROMA is expected to give Netflix its first Best Picture nomination at the Oscars. Recent winners of the association's Best Film award include Barry Jenkins' Moonlight and Tom McCarthy's Spotlight, which swept their award seasons in 2017 and 2016.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Film

ROMA (Runner-up: Burning)

Best Director

Debra Granik, Leave No Trace (Runner-up: Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA)

Best Actor

Ethan Hawke, First Reformed (Runner-up: Ben Foster, Leave No Trace)

Best Actress

Olivia Colman, The Favourite (Runner-up: Toni Collette, Hereditary)

Best Supporting Actor

Steven Yeun, Burning (Runner-up: Hugh Grant, Paddington 2)

Best Supporting Actress

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk (Runner-up: Elizabeth Debicki, Widows)

Best Screenplay

Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Runner-up: Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara, The Favourite)

Best Animated Film

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Runner-up: Incredibles 2)

Best Foreign Language Film

Burning and Shoplifters (Tie)

Best Documentary

Shirkers (Runner-up: Minding the Gap)

The Favourite, Olivia Colman

Atsushi Nishijima/Twentieth Century Fox

Best Cinematography

Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA (Runner-up: James Laxton, If Beale Street Could Talk)

Best Editing

Joshua Altman and Bing Liu, Minding the Gap (Runner-up: Alfonso Cuarón and Adam Gough, ROMA)

Best Music/Score

Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk (Runner-up: Justin Hurwitz, First Man)

Photos

Upcoming Movies

Best Production Design

Hannah Beachler, Black Panther (Runner-up: Fiona Crombie, The Favourite)

Career Achievement Award

Hayao Miyazaki

Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Award

The Green Fog

New Generation Prize

Chloe Zhao

Special Citation

The Other Side of the Wind

The L.A. Film Critics Association will hand out the awards in a ceremony on Jan. 12, 2019.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Movies , Awards , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mary Poppins Returns

Critics' Choice Awards 2019: The Complete List of Nominations

Matt Bomer, Tim DeKay, White Collar

The White Collar Cast's Family Dinner Reunion Will Warm Your Heart

Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Says Her Mom Got Her Into Smoking Weed Again

Sarah Hyland, AmfAR

Sarah Hyland Reveals Second Kidney Transplant and Suicidal Thoughts

Family Guy, Carrie Fisher

Family Guy's Tribute to Carrie Fisher's Character Will Make You Cry and Smile

Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale, Ciara

Ryan Seacrest, Ciara, Lucy Hale and More Stars to Headline Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.