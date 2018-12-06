Kevin Hart Deletes Homophobic Tweets Before Hosting 2019 Oscars

Kevin Hart is coming under fire for deleting homophobic tweets after announcing he will host the 2019 Oscars.

The actor began to delete a series of old tweets on Wednesday or Thursday, after social media users pointed out the comedian's troubling comments. One Twitter user wrote, alongside screenshots of Kevin's past tweets, "I wonder when Kevin Hart is gonna start deleting all his old tweets."

One of the controversial tweets from 2011 read: "Yo if my son comes home & try's 2 play with my daughters doll house I'm going 2 break it over his head & say n my voice ‘stop that's gay'."

Another Twitter user went to the great lengths of searching every time Kevin used the words "Fag," "homo" or "gay." They realized the comedian "seems to have basically stopped tweeting those words after 2011 — i.e. the year his first stand-up movie became a hit."