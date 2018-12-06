30 Years After Dad Denzel, John David Washington Reacts to His Own First Golden Globe Nomination

Thursday morning was an unforgettable one for this famous father and son.

As the 2019 Golden Globe nominations were being announced, John David Washington and his dad Denzel Washington were together, braving the early hours with a milestone moment unknowingly on the way.

Then, Leslie Mann read out the names for Best Actor, Motion Picture Drama: Bradley Cooper, Willem Dafoe, Lucas Hedges, Rami Malek and...John David Washington.

"We just hugged for what felt like for about 10 minutes," the Blackkklansman star told E! News. "We just held each other."

Amid the incredible news, Washington's mother, Pauletta Washington, wasn't far away either, thanks to a cell phone. "My mom was on speaker—she was on a plane getting ready to depart to Chicago for a Hamlet audition," he explained. "She was in tears on the plane, too. I was like, 'Ma, don't get too emotional, stay in character. Get emotional when you come back!'" the nominee joked.