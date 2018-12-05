Kat Von D Reveals a Complete Stranger Donated Breast Milk to Her Newborn

Instagram
Kat Von D is opening up about the first days of her baby boy's life.
The tattoo artist and makeup mogul announced the arrival of her and husband Leafar Seyer's son, Leafar Von D Reyes, on Instagram in early December. Kat returned to social media on Wednesday to share details about the first two days of Leafar's life.
"During the first two days of Leafar's life, his blood sugar count had been low, and as much as I had committed myself to strictly breastfeed, my milk hadn't come in yet," Kat began her message to fans. "The pediatrician suggested asking around to see if any friends might have a bit of extra milk they could donate - and if not, I'd have to consider supplementing with formula - something we personally did not want to do."
"I called my beloved midwife, @losangelesmidwife to see if she knew anyone who might be willing to share a bit of their breastmilk who was on a plant-based diet, as that was crucial to us," Kat continued. "And she quickly connected me with @mattersofmotherhood who, without even knowing me, and without question, stepped up and donated a few ounces to us in the middle of the night."
"Needless to say, Leafar's levels boosted, and we are now happily breastfeeding at home," Kat told her Instagram followers. "Can't thank @mattersofmotherhood enough for getting us through these rough nights with your donation. This is true community. True sisterhood. True kindness."
Kat concluded her message by telling her fans she "can't wait" to "pay it forward one day soon."