Kat Von D Gives Birth to Her First Child

Kat Von D is officially a mom!

The 36-year-old celebrity tattoo artist and makeup mogul has given birth to her and 43-year-old husband Leafar Seyer's first child, a baby boy. Kat welcomed their bundle of joy into the world during a pre-planned home birth.

She posted a photo of Leafar holding their newborn, who is named Leafar Von D Reyes. She said in her Instagram that she and her husband "want to take the next 40 days [4th trimester] to focus on the baby and our amazing relationship transitioning into amazing parenthood."

Kat and the musician married in February 2018, later gathering their family and friends for an elaborate, summer wedding ceremony held at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The bride wore a striking red gown and veil for the event.

She and Seyer announced their pregnancy a month earlier with an artistic snapshot showcasing Kat's growing baby bump.

In the months that followed, Kat didn't shy away from documenting her road to baby with fans. Kat revealed on Instagram that she planned on "having a natural, drug-free home birth in water with a midwife and doula," thus stirring controversy when she also shared her "intention of raising a vegan child, without vaccinations."