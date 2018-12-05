Kate Middleton Hints Prince Louis Is Already Practicing His Royal Wave

Matt Porteous/PA Wire
by Corinne Heller | Wed., Dec. 5, 2018 9:12 AM
Matt Porteous/PA Wire
Those royals grow up so fast!
While visiting families of personnel during a visit to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus on Wednesday with husband Prince William, Kate Middleton revealed that their youngest child, 7-month-old Prince Louis, is starting to be able to wave. The Duchess of Cambridge made the comment while talking to a fan and her baby daughter, according to Daily Mail Royal Correspondent Rebecca English and HELLO! Royal Editor Emily Nash.
The couple's daughter Princess Charlotte, 3, has long mastered the royal wave in public.
Kate and William have rarely stepped out with Louis, their third child, since he was born. The two attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May with Charlotte and older brother Prince George, 5.
They did appear with all three of their kids in royal family portraits that were released last month.
