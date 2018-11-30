Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Reach Child Custody Agreement

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Nov. 30, 2018 4:31 PM

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine 2015 Innovator Awards

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have come to an agreement.

The actress' attorney confirms to E! News that a custody agreement has been reached between the Hollywood exes.

"A custody arrangement was agreed to weeks ago, and has been signed by both parties and the judge," Samantha Bley DeJean of Bley and Bley shared in a statement. "The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial. The filing and details of the agreement are confidential to protect the best interests of the children."

E! News has reached out to Brad's team for any additional comment.

The news comes just days before a trial was set to begin. According to court documents obtained by E! News, Tuesday would be the day when a private judge would begin a custody trial.

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Famous Exes

"Its' been up and down for months and they aren't anywhere close to making an agreement," a source previously shared with E! News.  

But another insider added, "They're still working together towards an out of court settlement. Angelina is not seeking sole custody of the kids, she still supports the reconciliation of the children with their father."

Ultimately, both parties were able to come together for their six children including Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 17, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 15, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 13, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt 12 and 10-year-old twins Knox Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad back in September 2016 citing irreconcilable differences.

Since the split, both parties have focused on various projects in and out of the Hollywood spotlight. As for Brad's dating life, all things appear to be quiet for the Hollywood actor.

Despite speculation that he was seeing MIT professor Neri Oxman, the truth was ultimately revealed to be that the duo is just friends and they were never romantically involved.

