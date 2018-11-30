15 Jingle Ball Music Moments We'll Never Forget On and Off Stage

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Before we've even finished our Thanksgiving leftovers, it's time to get into the holiday spirit. For iHeartRadio, this means it's officially Jingle Ball season!
The 12-city tour will stop at The Forum in Los Angeles tonight followed by dates in San Francisco, Minneapolis, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa Bay and Ft. Lauderdale.
For this evening's show, some of the biggest names in pop music will come together for 102.7 KIISFM's annual party.
Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, Calvin Harris, Khalid, Dua Lipa, Camila Cabelloand more are set to perform their biggest hits.
And knowing iHeartRadio, there's bound to be some surprises on this extended tour.
Didn't get tickets? Don't worry! The Z100 Jingle Ball show will be livestreamed on The CW and iHeartRadio on December 7th.
Before we pull out the ugly Christmas sweaters, let's take a look back at our favorite Jingle Ball moments in our gallery below.
Happy Birthday Britney
Jingle Ball attendees got to help the pop princess ring in her 35th birthday at the 2016 Jingle Ball in Los Angeles.
1D Forever
The four remaining One Direction members took the stage for the last time before their hiatus at the 2015 Jingle Ball in LA.
Before There Were Four
The X-Factor girl group harmonized for the last time as a full group on the 2016 Jingle Ball stage in Los Angeles.
Spicing It Up!
DNCE put their own spin on the Spice Girls' hit "Wannabe" at KIIS-FM's 2016 Jingle Ball in Los Angeles.
Going Gospel
The "Jealous" singer brought a gospel choir with him to perform at the 2014 Jingle Ball in New York, hosted by Z100.
Big Reputation
Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran teamed up to perform their song "End Game" at the 2017 KIIS-FM Jingle Ball in Los Angeles.
Jingle Ball Karaoke
You just never know who will be spotted together at the Jingle Ball tour. The Brits met up backstage at 102.7 KIIS-FM's 2017 Jingle Ball in LA.
She's Just Being Miley
The "Wrecking Ball" singer got her twerk on at Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball in 2013.
Going His Own Direction
Niall Horan brought "Slow Hands" to the Jingle Ball stage for his first solo performance in 2016.
Introducing Taylor Swift
Mommy-daughter moments like these never go out of style. Katie Holmes took her daughter Suri Cruise on stage to introduce Taylor Swift at the 2017 Jingle Ball in New York.
Reunited and It Feels So Good
Niall Horan and Liam Payne of One Direction reunited backstage at KIIS-FM's 2017 Jingle Ball in LA.
Backup Pros
The "Carpool Karaoke" host put on his dancing shoes and prepared to take the Jingle Ball stage with Taylor Swift. Too bad it was just for a Late Late Show skit.
Snow Bunny
"Dangerous Woman" singer Ariana Grande was snow ready when she took the stage at Z100's 2016 Jingle Ball concert in New York.
All Taylor Wants For Christmas
...is the love and support of her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. He was cheering her on from the audience at Z100's 2017 Jingle Ball.
Liam's Big Debut
The former One Direction member made his solo debut at the KIIS-FM Jingle Ball in 2017.
Find out when the Jingle Ball tour presented by Capital One hits your neighborhood online here.
