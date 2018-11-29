Priyanka Chopra Builds Anticipation for Her Wedding Dress Reveal With These Stylish Looks

Forget diamonds, dresses are a girl's best friend.

Priyanka Choprais building the anticipation for her final two wedding dresses by wearing a stunning assortment of ensembles ahead of the traditional Indian wedding and Christian services. While all of her fashionable outfits are equally stylish, the main attraction is expected to be the gorgeous Ralph Lauren dress she will wear for the Christian ceremony, which will be officiated by none other than Kevin Jonas Sr..

The chosen designer for the gown is fitting, considering he played a large part in bringing together Nick and Priyanka at the Met Gala last year. Although, in Priyanka's recent interview with Vogue, she and the singer already seemed destined to end up together long before the Met Gala even took place. Apparently, it was love at first sight. After seeing the star play Alex on Quantico, Nick immediately slid into her DMs on Twitter.

And if Nick thought he couldn't love her any more than he already does, then it will probably be a shock when he sees the blushing bride walk down the aisle for the first time. And then the second time. After all, there will be two ceremonies.