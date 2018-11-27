Jenna Jameson Shows Off 80-Pound Weight Loss in Before-and-After Pictures

Whoever said losing weight isn't possible without a gym clearly hasn't met Jenna Jameson.

Earlier this week, the model and entrepreneur took to Instagram and shared before-and-after pictures of her 80-pound weight loss.

At the same time, Jenna shared some of her unique personal tips to getting healthy and back in shape.

"Exercise is starting to pay off. Yes I've lost the weight I wanted, but I want to feel toned. At my age it isn't easy. I'm almost 45," she explained to her followers. "Honestly I despise the gym. I feel self-conscious and anxious when I'm there. So I told myself I would strengthen myself by hiking with [my daughter] Batel, walking as much as possible and run stairs. It's working."