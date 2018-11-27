Stan Lee's Cause of Death Revealed

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Nov. 27, 2018 9:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Stan Lee

ARALDO Di CROLLALANZA/REX/Shutterstock

Three weeks since Stan Lee's passing, the cause of the comic book legend's death has been revealed. 

The Marvel creator passed away on Nov. 12 at 95 years old. His death certificate, published by TMZ, list his immediate cause of death as cardiac arrest with respiratory failure and congestive heart failure as underlying causes; the latter of which he had for years. Aspiration pneumonia is also listed as a "significant condition contributing to death."

According to the document, he died around 9 a.m. on Nov. 12 and was pronounced dead at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. 

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

Per the certificate, Lee was cremated and his remains placed in a family residence, most likely that of his daughter Joan Celia "J.C." Lee. He was also described as widowed and a writer in the publishing business for 80 years. His wife of 70 years, Joan B. Lee died in July 2017.

Upon news of his death earlier this month, POW! Entertainment reflected on the "father of pop culture." "His passing today marks a devastating and painful moment in time, but the legacy of Stan Lee, through his creative genius and his universes of characters, will continue to reach the world of true believers for generations to come," Shane Duffy, CEO of the media production company Lee co-founded in 2001, said in a statement. 

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the fans of not only his work, but of him, as a friend who made the world a better place.  He was a true iconic pioneer with no comparable second. It has been an honor to work beside him."   

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Stan Lee , Death , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
No Sleep 'Til Christmas, Dave Annable, Odette Annable

Farts and Bad Breath: Dave and Odette Annable Roasting Each Other's Sleep Habits Will Make Your Day

This Is Us

This Is Us' Randall and Beth Refuse to Let Family Issues Interrupt the Campaign

Prince Harry

Prince Harry Is Delighted as He Greets Circus Performers in Zambia

David Beckham, Harper Beckham

Tom Brady Reacts to David Beckham Kissing Daughter Harper on the Lips

Matilda

OMG! Netflix Is Making New Versions of Matilda, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and More Roald Dahl Classics

Amanda Bynes

Inside Amanda Bynes' Private World: How She's Staging Her Return to Hollywood

Amber Heard

Amber Heard Opens Up About Domestic Abuse—and Refuses to Mention Johnny Depp

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.