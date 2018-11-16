Stan Lee's family honored his wishes by forgoing plans of a public memorial.

The Marvel Comics mogul, who died Monday at the age of 95, was honored in a private funeral service, his company POW! Entertainment announced in a statement.

"As we all continue to process our feelings of loss at the passing of a true legend, many are asking if there will be a memorial in Stan's honor," the statement read. "Stan was always adamant that he did not want a large public funeral, and as such his family has conducted a private closed ceremony in accordance with his final wishes. Our thoughts and prayers continued to be with them."

Instead, fans looking to remember Lee have the opportunity to do so by visiting therealstanlee.com, where POW! Entertainment has created a "tribute wall" where friends, colleagues and longtime followers of the comic book icon can share messages. A larger tribute is also in the works, the company announced, and more information is set to be shared in "the days to come."