Kylie Jenner's Metallic Dress Is on Sale for $14 and Perfect for the Holidays

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Nov. 26, 2018 11:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kylie Jenner

Kylie Shop/Instagram

Just in: Dressing like the youngest of the Kardashian clan will cost you less than $20 today. 

After releasing selected photos from her 2019 calendar, we've learned that the golden dress Kylie Jenner chose for her King Kylie photoshoot is super affordable. At first glance, the sparkling, form-fitting dress appears to be a luxurious add, paired with her chunky gold jewelry and crown. However, while it may be worthy of the pop culture royalty, the dress, in itself, is not expensive. 

The metallic number comes from the e-commerce brand Naked Wardrobe, which has a celeb following that includes Jennifer Lopez, Cardi BKhloe Kardashian and more. Named the "Own the Party Mini Dress," the bodycon dress comes in gold (as seen on Kylie), black and silver and retails for $36. 

Photos

10 Celebrity Style Pieces That Are on Sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

In honor of Cyber Monday, everything on the site is 60% off with code "cybermonday," bringing the star's attention-grabbing garment to $14. While the gold version is sold out, you can rock the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's look in black or silver now. 

Run, don't walk!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Life/Style , Fashion , Black Friday , Style Collective , Apple News
Latest News
Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo's Entire Winter-Ready Outfit Is 50% Off Now

ESC: Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton's Gift Guide Is More Lit Than Your Next Holiday Party

PLT Cyber Monday

Why We're Heading Straight to PrettyLittleThing for Cyber Monday Deals

ESC: Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry's Holiday Gift Guide Is for Supermoms on a Budget

ESC: Best Dressed, Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Is an Ethereal Beauty and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens, Street Style

Vanessa Hudgen's Denim, Meghan Markle's Coat and More Celeb Style on Sale for Black Friday

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.