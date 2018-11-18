Nicole Kidman, Rami Malek, Melissa McCarthy and More Stars Shine at 2018 Governors Awards

They're called the "Honorary Oscars" for a reason.

Celebrities arrived in style at the 2018 Governors Awards in Los Angeles Sunday night for a dinner and awards show celebrating some of Hollywood's most talented names. Although the honorees of the Governors Awards were announced earlier in the summer, stars gather together a few months before the Oscars for the show. According to the award show's website, some of the highlights and best moments of the night are included in a reel at the main Academy Awards ceremony.

This year's honored recipients include Marvin Levy, Lalo Schifrin, Cicely Tyson, Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall. 2017's honorees were Charles Burnett, Owen Roizman, Donald Sutherland and Agnès Varda.