Nicole Kidman, Constance Wu and More Stars Shine on the 2018 Hollywood Film Awards Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Nov. 4, 2018 6:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

The stars shone bright once again in Hollywood on Sunday night.

Nicole Kidman, Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Constance Wu and many other artists arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 22nd annual Hollywood Film Awards. The show "honors some of the most acclaimed films and actors" hence why it was such a talent-packed crowed.

Kidman won the Hollywood Career Achievement Award as her list of upcoming work keeps on growing. Glenn Close, who starred in The Wife, was honored with the Hollywood Actress Award. Damien Chazelle's new movie First Man, which is about Neil Armstrong and his mission to the moon, took home a few statuettes, as well as Mahershala Ali's new movie, The Green Book.

The Hollywood Film Awards officially kick off the busy season in La La Land as the Golden Globes and Oscars are just a few months away.

Read

2018 Hollywood Film Awards: The Complete List of Winners

Take a look at some of the most glam red carpet arrivals at the 2018 Hollywood Film Awards.

Timothee Chalamet, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Timothee Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet was honored with the Hollywood Supporting Actor Award at the show on Nov. 4.

Armie Hammer, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Armie Hammer

The Sorry to Bother You actor arrived on the red carpet at the 2018 Hollywood Film Awards in a white turtleneck and black suit. He presented Chalamet, his Call Me By Your Name co-star, with the award.

Awkwafina, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Awkwafina

Awkwafina had a breakout year. She starred in Ocean's Eight and Crazy Rich Asians and hosted the show for the evening.

Article continues below

Hugh Jackman, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman, who starred in The Front Runner, took home the Hollywood Actor Award. 

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman smiled on the red carpet before the received the Hollywood Career Achievement Award.

Harry Shum Jr, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Harry Shum Jr.

The Crazy Rich Asians star smiled on the red carpet.

Article continues below

Annie Starke, Glenn Close, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Annie Starke & Glenn Close

Annie Stark and Glenn Close pose alongside each other on the red carpet. They both starred in The Wife.

Mahershala Ali, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Mahershala Ali

Mahershala Ali smiled before the show. His film Green Book won two honors at HFA: Hollywood Screenwriter Award and Hollywood Ensemble Award.

Michael B. Jordan, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan kept it classy in a gray double-breasted suit. He starred in Black Panther, which won the Hollywood Film Award.

Article continues below

Dan Reynolds, Aja Volkman, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Aja Volkman & Dan Reynolds

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons was the focal point of the documentary Believer, which won the Hollywood Documentary Award.

Michelle Yeoh, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh shows off her classy look before Crazy Rich Asians won the Hollywood Breakout Ensemble Award.

Shailene Woodley, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for HFA

Shailene Woodley

The Big Little Lies star arrived in a stunning and shimmering two-piece outfit.

Article continues below

Sophia Bush, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush, who voiced Voyd in Incredibles 2, was the presenter for the Hollywood Animation Award. Incredibles 2 took home the honors.

Anne Hathaway, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for HFA

Anne Hathaway

Fellow Ocean's Eight star Anne Hathaway glowed in an ivory dress.

Taraji P. Henson, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson

Henson stunned on the carpet in a one-shoulder white and grey outfit.

Article continues below

Check out the full list of winners here.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Awards , Nicole Kidman , Constance Wu , Hugh Jackman , Anne Hathaway , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Gigi Hadid, Vote Shirt

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Walking Dead, Andrew Lincoln

How Andrew Lincoln Left The Walking Dead—What Happened to Rick Grimes

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1512

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal Days Before Giving Birth on KUWTK

Constance Wu, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

2018 Hollywood Film Awards: The Complete List of Winners

Jason Aldean, Brittany Aldean, Instagram

Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Kerr Reveal Their Daughter's Name at Baby Shower

Sean Diddy Combs

Sean "Diddy" Combs Jumps Out of a Plane for His Birthday—And Lands in the Playboy Mansion's Backyard

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Calls KUWTK Ep About Tristan Thompson Scandal "Uncomfortable"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.