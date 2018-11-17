Inside Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's Night Out With Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

Art brings everyone together.

Kourtney Kardashian, along with sister Kim Kardashian and friends, joined her ex Scott Disick and Sofia Richie on a night out in West Hollywood on Friday, marking another rare joint outing for the former couple and his girlfriend.

The group attended the opening of the ArtLife Gallery's Street Dreams exhibition. Kourtney, Scott, Kim andLarsa Pippen and Brittny Gastineau were photographed together inside. Scott and Sofia, who wore a brown cowl-beck mini dress, were photographed arriving at the exhibit.

"Scott and Sofia arrived at the gallery first and were touring the exhibit when Kourtney arrived," a source told E! News exclusively, adding that the women were later seen chatting.

"Kim arrived on her own, to the surprise of her sister, who didn't seem to know she was planning on attending," the source added.

The entire group ended up going out to dinner afterwards, the insider told E! News.

Later that night, Scott and Sofia were spotted leaving the nearby celeb-favorite restaurant Craig's. Kourtney and Pippen were later photographed exiting the eatery as well.