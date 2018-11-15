True Thompson Is Cuter Than Ever In This Exclusive Photo

True Thompson is slowly but surely inching her way towards her one year birthday!

The tiny tike marks her seven month birthday on Friday and we can't help but gush over the countless photos her mom, Khloe Kardashian, has shared since True came into the world. In a photo exclusively shared with E! News, the little one shows off how well she sits up on her own while on vacation with the Kardashian family in Bali. On the tropical getaway she wore a white tank top, patterned blue shorts and a delicate white flower in her growing locks.

It appears that True has inherited her Auntie Kendall's impressive modeling skills too! True has become quite the fashionista as seen in the many pictures of her in stylish and cute looks. In October, True modeled a variety of festive Halloween looks, including a pink unicorn, a cheery pumpkin, a posh flamingo, a sheep... the list goes on. Alongside a photo of True as a pumpkin, Khloe wrote, "I couldn't resist! My little pumpkin!"

A source previously told E! News, "She [Khloe] can't wait to see what's in store next and is so excited about being with True every day."