Law & Order: SVU Star Kelli Giddish Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Kelli Giddish is now a mother of two.

The Law & Order: SVU star and her husband, Lawrence Faulborn, welcomed their second child this week. The proud papa gave fans a glimpse of the newborn by posting a black-and-white snapshot of the little one's tiny toes on Tuesday. He then captioned the photo, "#TheFamilyJustGotTwoFeetBigger."

In addition, Michael Chernuchin, a producer on the show, congratulated the actress on the exciting news via Twitter.

"Mazel Tov @KelliGiddish," he wrote.

Neither the child's name nor sex was revealed.

Fans had a feeling the baby was on the way after Giddish's co-star, Mariska Hargitay, posted a picture of the growing baby bump to Instagram last week. The Olivia Benson character even noted the child was #ComingThisFall.

Giddish revealed her pregnancy in September while walking the red carpet for the show's season 20 premiere in New York, where she proudly debuted her baby bump.

The news came three years after Giddish and Faulborn welcomed their first child, Ludo Faulborn. In fact, the show even made her first pregnancy part of the storyline.

"I looked up when I first got pregnant what other TV shows did and…I guess on The X-Files, she went away. She got abducted by aliens," she said at the time. "So I was like, 'That can't happen on SVU. Can't pitch that idea.'"