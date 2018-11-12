Michael B. Jordan Named One of GQ's 2018 Men of the Year

Congratulations are in order for Michael B. Jordan!

GQ revealed its 2018 Men of the Year winners on Monday and named the 31-year-old actor its Leader of the Year.

It's certainly been an exciting time for Jordan. Not only did he have a lead role in the box-office hit Black Panther, but he also starred in Creed II, which hits theaters this month. In addition, he's set to appear in the 2020 film Just Mercy and balances it all while running his own production company, Outlier Society Productions.

"I want to be worldwide," the star told the magazine, listing off Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprioand Will Smith as some of his inspirations.

Granted, this doesn't leave him with a lot of time to devote to his personal life, especially dating.

"My career is awesome. It is going great. There's other places in my life that I'm f--king lacking at. I'm very mature and advanced in a lot of areas of life. Dating may not be one of 'em," he said. "My personal life is not. I don't really know what dating is."

Instead, Jordan is more focused on "trying to work on myself and build this empire."