Michael B. Jordan's Shirtless Selfie for Naomi Osaka Is a Gift to All of Us

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Oct. 17, 2018 9:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Michael B. Jordan

Twitter

Well happy birthday to you Naomi Osaka.

All day yesterday, the tennis player received lots of love as she celebrated her birthday and turned the big 21.

One fan in particular couldn't help but acknowledge Naomi's big day with a hilarious post. "Happy birthday, @Naomi_Osaka_," Ellen DeGeneres shared on Twitter with a shirtless picture of Michael B. Jordan from his movie Creed. "I got you a present. @michaelb4jordan."

Soon after the post was shared, Naomi jokingly replied "pls block me."  Don't block anyone girl because you never know who will show up in your feed.

"This one is better and more recent. LOL," Michael later shared on Twitter with a shirtless selfie in the gym. "Happy Belated Bday Naomi. But seriously I want to invite you to the Creed 2 premiere as a bday present."

Photos

Celebrity Birthday Bashes!

Just last month, Naomi appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she revealed her celebrity crush was Michael. As a result, the talk-show host offered to play matchmaker for the tennis superstar.

 "Do you want me to text him right now?" Ellen offered. "I'm going to get my phone, I'm going to text Michael and I'm going to tell him that he should meet you."

Naomi replied, "You're stressing me out. I'm too young to be stressed out like this."

Ultimately, Ellen followed through with her text message and Michael definitely responded.

"I just want to say congratulations…I wanted to send my love and support and just say congratulations. It's a big moment for you and the way you carry yourself with such humility and grace, it's really amazing to see," he shared. "You're setting a great example for the kids and little boys and girls that are looking up to you so continue to work hard."

We don't want to say it's love but let the sparks fly. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Michael B. Jordan , Body , Selfies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

The Real World

Before Facebook Revives The Real World, Find Out If These MTV Couples Are Still Together

Melania Trump

Melania Trump's Plane Lands Safely After Experiencing Mechanical Issue

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson to Receive Global Icon Award at 2018 MTV EMAs

Lena Dunham, Surgery

Lena Dunham Undergoes Surgery to Remove Ovary

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Rain

Meghan Markle Shows Serena Williams Some Love With Her Latest Royal Tour Look

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.