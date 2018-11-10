Jennifer Garner Steps Out With New Boyfriend John Miller

Date night! On Friday night, Jennifer Garner was spotted out with her new boyfriend, John Miller, marking the pair's first joint public appearance.

The two attended a performance of the musical Dear Evan Hansen at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. The actress wore a gray blazer, white button-down shirt and blue jeans, as well as her glasses.

The two avoided being photographed together. They arrived just before 8 p.m. in a limo, with Garner exiting first and Miller a few minutes afterwards. After the performance, he was seen leaving the theatre a few minutes before her and waited in the limo for her, an eyewitness told E! News.