Here's Proof Meghan Markle and Eddie Redmayne Are Legit Friends

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Nov. 8, 2018 12:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Eddie Redmayne, Meghan Markle

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM; Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

It's a small world after all!

For royal watchers who were always curious to know if Meghan Markle and Eddie Redmayne were close friends, we may have found some more insight.

A photo from 2015 has resurfaced that shows London photographer Jason Julian Bailey hanging out with a few familiar faces.

If you didn't already guess, he's posing with Meghan and Eddie! "Night in, watching movies and remember fun times with this crew," he captioned the photo. "#EddieRedmayne @meghanmarkle #istanbul."

Meghan was spotted wearing denim jeans, a white T-shirt and black leather jacket. As for Eddie, he opted for a denim jacket and blue pants for the casual night out.

Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Best Royal Tour Moments

According to the Daily Mail, Meghan and Eddie reunited in September when they both attended the super private launch of the new Soho House, Amsterdam.

And in July 2018, Prince Harry was spotted posing for photos next to Eddie at an Audi Polo Challenge match. We told you it was a small world.

Fast-forward to today and Meghan is preparing to welcome her first child with Prince Harry. After ending their first joint royal tour in October, the pair is still keeping the sex of their child a secret.

At the same time, that won't stop fans from speculating about the couple's baby. After wearing a blue "Gingko" cape dress by Safiyaa, some thought the color choice hinted to a baby boy.

But when someone expressed their hopes that the couple would welcome a baby girl, Prince Harry responded, "So do I."

We can't wait to find out!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Eddie Redmayne , Meghan Markle , Royals , Friends , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, 2018 Time 100 Gala

Emily Blunt Reveals How Many Times John Krasinski Watched The Devil Wears Prada

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff Gives Her Post-Birth Placenta Smoothie a "Delightful" Review

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union Is a Mom! 18 More Stars Who Welcomed Babies Via Surrogate

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, 2017 Emmys, Couples

Legal Drama, a Break Up and Heart-Wrenching Tragedy: How Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Emerged Stronger Than Ever

Kathryn Calhoun Dennis, Thomas Ravenel

Thomas Ravenel Fires Back at Kathryn Dennis' Custody Filing

Nicole Kidman, Boy Erased Premiere

How Nicole Kidman Feels About Her Kids Being Scientologists

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are One Step Closer to Their Wedding Day After Obtaining Marriage License

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.