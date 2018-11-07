Calling All Hopeless Romantics! Sleepless in Seattle Is Heading Back to Theaters

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Nov. 7, 2018 4:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sleepless in Seattle, Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan

Tristar Pictures

Get your tissues ready, because Sleepless in Seattle is returning to theaters!

In honor of the classic romantic comedy's 25th anniversary, Fathom Events and Sony Pictures Entertainment are going to host screenings of the film in over 400 theaters across the country. For two nostalgia-filled night's, fans can once again experience watching the Tom Hanksfilm in theaters while munching on movie theater popcorn and licorice. 

In the movie, Hanks plays a recently widowed father who shares his grief with a radio show host, after some encouragement from his young son. And, as luck would have it, Annie, played by Meg Ryan, is overcome with emotion after hearing his story.  From there, the rest is history.

When the iconic film was first released in 1993, it earned over $17 million in the box office on it's first weekend alone. Since then, it has continued to draw hopeless romantics from across the globe.

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan were so loved by the audience in fact that they reunited just years later to make another hit romance film, You've Got Mail

Photos

Tom Hanks' Best Roles

Sleepless in Seattle, Meg Ryan

Tristar Pictures

And there's more to look forward to, with a brand-new introduction by Meg Ryan and producer Gary Foster being included at the screening. "We couldn't let 2018 come to an end without honoring one of the truly great romantic comedies as it celebrates its 25th anniversary—and we're doubly excited to have the help of Meg Ryan and Gary Foster, whose talents were so critical to making this film a success," said Tom Lucas, Fathom Events VP of Studio Relations.

Tickets are available now at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tom Hanks , Meg Ryan , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

"The Grinch" Like You've Never Seen Him Before

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Team Up on "Riverdale"!

Cazzie David, Pete Davidson

The Surprising Connection Between Pete Davidson's Ex Cazzie David and Mac Miller's Mom Explained

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Adopted

Oprah's Favorite Things 2018: By the Numbers

Anwar Hadid, Kendall Jenner

Anwar Hadid Explains Cryptic Messages Alluding to Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons' Reunion

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson Steps Out for First Public Appearance Since Welcoming Baby No. 3

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.