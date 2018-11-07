Emma Thompson Tries to Steal a Kiss From Prince William at Damehood Ceremony

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Nov. 7, 2018 6:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince William, Emma Thompson, Buckingham Palace

Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Emma Thompson shared a cheeky moment with Prince William on Wednesday while receiving her damehood at Buckingham Palace.

The 59-year-old actress said she "sniggered" when the Duke of Cambridge presented her with the honor and even asked if she could give him a kiss. 

"I love Prince William," she gushed. "I've known him since he was little, and we just sniggered at each other. I said, 'I can't kiss you, can I?' And he said, 'No don't!" 

However, Thompson didn't seem too bothered by the rejection. 

"If you're first up, you have to be more formal on such an occasion," the Love Actually star said, "but he's looking wonderful and doing so well. He said, 'This day isn't about me, it's about you'.'"

In fact, it looks like Thompson is fond of several members of the royal family, including Prince Harry and Prince Charles.

"It's really lovely because I've always loved the boys, and I've always been a long-term correspondent with their dad," she said. "It's a very lovely feeling."

Read

Emma Thompson Drops Truth Bombs on Relationships, Romance and Aging

Thompson collected the honor with her family members by her side. The proud supporters included her husband, Greg Wise, as well as her daughter, Gaia, and her son, Tindyebwa Agaba, whom the actress adopted in 2004. 

The Sense and Sensibility star wore an elegant blue suit and white sneakers for the momentous occasion. 

It's no surprise the star received the honor. After all, she's received a number of awards over the course of her career, including two Oscars, two Golden Globes and three BAFTA Awards. 

Congratulations, Emma!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Emma Thompson , Prince William , Top Stories , Apple News , Royals
Latest News
Octavia Spencer, Brad Pitt

Octavia Spencer Wants to Hook Up With Brad Pitt

Caroline Manzo, Dina Manzo, Siggy Flicker, Jacqueline Laurita

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Where Are They Now?

Olivia Munn, Busy Tonight

The Powerful Lesson Jamie Foxx Taught Olivia Munn About Love

Elsa Hosk

How the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Making History

Ben Falcone, Melissa McCarthy

8 Times Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Were Comedy Couple Goals

Halsey, John Mayer

Don't Tell G-Eazy, But Halsey and John Mayer Are Hard-Core Flirting

Winnie Harlow, Victorias Secret model

18 Things to Know About the Newest Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Models

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.