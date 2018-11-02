by Corinne Heller | Fri., Nov. 2, 2018 12:32 PM
After almost a year, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are officially divorced, almost a year after he filed papers to end their marriage and more than a year after they announced their split.
The 39-year-old actor and 41-year-old actress will share legal and physical custody of their son Jack, 6. The former couple has a prenup and neither actor asked for spousal support, E! News has learned.
The former couple had signed documents to finalize their divorce two weeks ago.
"Chris and Anna are officially divorced," a source told E! News on Friday. "The judge signed the judgement on October 24 so their relationship status was dissolved as of October 24. The papers were filed with the courthouse today, Nov. 2."
"It's all very amicable and always has been between them because they just want what's best for Jack," another source told E! News last month.
Divorcing by reaching an agreement, having a retired judge sign off on it and having a court accept it isn't possible "unless people are amicable and getting along, and are looking out for the best interest of the child," the source added.
News of Chris and Anna's divorce finalization comes two days after the two reunited to take their son trick-or-treating for Halloween.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chris and Anna had announced their split in August 2017 after eight years of marriage. Chris filed for divorce that December, listing July 13, 2017 as the official date of separation.
Anna was represented in the divorce by famed celebrity divorce lawyer and ItsOverEasy.com founder Laura Wasser.
Both actors have started dating other people since the split. He has been seeing Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, for the past few months. Anna stepped out with new boyfriend Michael Barrett months after the divorce filing.
"She's still with Michael and she's very happy right now," the source said.
