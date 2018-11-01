Why Katie Holmes Is Wearing a Diamond Ring on That Finger

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 11:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
embargoed till 11am pst. Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx

Mega Agency; Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Bling alert!

Katie Holmes was photographed in New Orleans on Wednesday wearing a sparkling diamond ring on that finger, but it's not what you think.

The 39-year-old actress has has been linked romantically to Jamie Foxx for more than four years, although they have never confirmed a relationship. They have sparked engagement rumors a few times amid their not-so-secret romance and did so again with her new bling. But it turns out it's for her role in the new film The Secret Movie.

"Katie's not engaged to anyone besides her fictional movie fiancé, played by Jerry O'Connell," the actress' rep told Page Six on Wednesday.

Foxx was also spotted in New Orleans in recent weeks, as he is filming the Netflix movie Power in the city.

Photos

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx: Romance Rewind

Holmes and Foxx, 50, first sparked romance rumors in 2013 when they were spotted dancing the night away at a benefit, about a year after the actress finalized her divorce from Tom Cruise.

In 2017, the two were photographed holding hands during a walk on the beach. That year, Holmes also attended Foxx's 50th birthday party

"They are really happy," a source told E! News in 2017. "It's easy and they are for sure very much in love."

The source added, "Katie and Jamie will not at any time talk about their union. They like their life private."

This past January, Holmes and Foxx cozied up at a pre-Grammys gala. Over the summer, they were spotted on several dinner dates in New York

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Katie Holmes , Jamie Foxx , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Rihanna, Fenty Beauty

Rihanna Is Unrecognizable and Flies Solo at Rita Ora's Halloween Party

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry Took the Cutest Photo of Meghan Markle Cradling Her Baby Bump

Kathy Griffin, Tomi Lahren

Kathy Griffin Fires Back After Tomi Lahren Mocks Her on Halloween

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Halloween, Victoria's Sectret Models

Kim Kardashian and Her Sisters Strut Their Stuff as Victoria Secret Angels

Game of Thrones, Jon Snow, Kit Harington

This Part of the Game of Thrones Series Finale Made Kit Harington Cry

Michelle Obama

This 3-Year-Old Girl Took Michelle Obama's Portrait to New Heights on Halloween

PCAs Twitter Emojis

Vote for the 2018 E! People’s Choice Awards Twitter Emoji Now!

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.